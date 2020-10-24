A fire has been reported at Baze Chemical Plant at FM 323 off Highway 84. All roads around the plant are blocked at this time. The Palestine Fire Department crews are all on scene and the local EMS is staging in the area.
Other local volunteer fire departments have been called in for mutual aid and an evacuation of the surrounding area has begun.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. an emergency text message was sent ordering the evacuation of a half-mile radius to the Civic Center.
Please stay out of the area if at all possible. This is a very dangerous situation.
More information will follow as it becomes available.
