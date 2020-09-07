The Palestine Fire Department continues to respond to fire calls at Pinehurst Apartments after the building suffered a lightning strike Thursday afternoon.
Three fire trucks responded to the initial call, after the lighting strike, at 12:16 p.m. Thursday.
According to Fire Marshal Kelly Hughes, due to the strike, voltage levels in the apartment complex’s electrical system dropped dangerously low causing several complications including damage to an electrical fuse and several plugs in the building’s air conditioning units.
Residents, who were asked to remain in the first floor activity room in case evacuation was needed, reported smelling electrical burning smell after the strike.
On Sunday, the Fire Department made a return call to the Pinehurst apartments, clearing the scene only to be called back less than 30 minutes later.
Hughes reported Sunday the building’s fire alarm was compromised by the lightning strike.
Residents were able to return to their apartments after the two calls on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.