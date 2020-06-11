Palestine Police arrested two suspects, and identified a third, following an armed robbery Thursday morning on North Jackson Street.
After taking one suspect into custody, police spent the early afternoon searching the woods near a residence on North Jackson for more suspects also believed to be involved in the robbery.
Search dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were brought in to assist in the search.
Suspects reportedly robbed a woman at a residence at gunpoint around 10 a.m. Thursday.
The PPD was able to recover the stolen property, including an ATV.
This case is still under investigation.
The names of the suspects have not yet been released.
