Judge Brenda Johnston and the Palestine Municipal Court staff is hosting a booster seat giveaway, at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The giveaway will be held at the Palestine Municipal Court, 504 N. Queen St.
Those who are eligible to receive a booster seat must:
• Have a child 4-7 years of age, unless the child is taller than four feet, nine inches,
• Be a parent or legal guardian of the child,
• Show proof of a government issued I.D. matching the proof of enrollment,
• Provide a recent report card or documentation from the school,
• And have a child who is currently enrolled in a school located in Anderson County.
The Court partnered with TxDOT Traffic Safety who provided safety materials that will be issued with the booster seats.
“We are excited about this opportunity to help promote seat belt safety for children in our County,” said Courtney Acklin, Court Administrator.
There are a limited number of booster seats to be distributed. They will be issued on a first come, first served basis.
Safety seat violations are class C misdemeanors, punishable by a fine up to $250.
Contact Court Administrator, Courtney Acklin, with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.