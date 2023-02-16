Candidate filing for the May 6 General Election for city council, including Palestine, Elkhart and Frankston, closes Friday, Feb. 17.
Early voting will run from April 24 through May 2 according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the May 6 General Election is Thursday, April 6.
City of Palestine
Open positions in the city of Palestine are for Mayor, currently held by Justin Florence; Council Member for District 2, currently held by Ava Harmon; Council member for District 4, currently held by Kenneth Davidson; and Council member for District 6, currently held by Christopher Gibbs.
In Palestine, interested parties must file by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the city office.
To run for Mayor of the city of Palestine, you must be a resident of the city for a period of not less than 12 months immediately preceding election; must be at least 21 years of age and must be a qualified voter of the State of Texas.
To qualify for Council Member you must be a resident of the City of Palestine and the district for which they are running for a period of 12 months immediately preceding the election; must be at least 21 years of age; and must be a qualified voter of the State of Texas.
Anyone interested in running for any position in the city of Palestine can pick up an election packet at Palestine City Hall, 504 N. Queen St.
City of Elkhart
Elkhart will also vote on the position of Mayor, currently held by Jennifer McCoy, as well as City Council Member Place 2, currently held by Randy McCoy and City Council Member Place Four, currently held by James Warren.
An application for a place on the ballot can be obtained at the Elkhart City Office. You must file by close of business on Friday, Feb. 17.
To run for the position of Mayor or City Council member in Elkhart, you must be a United States citizen; must be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election; must not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be: (a) totally mentally incapacitated; or (b) partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote; must not have been convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities; must have resided continuously in the state for 12 months and in the City of Elkhart for six months; and must be registered voter in the territory from which the office is elected.
City of Frankston
The city of Frankston has six positions up for election, including Mayor/Place 1, currently held by Tommy Carr, City Council Member Place 2 currently held by Lesia Main, City Council Member Place 3 currently held by Sharyn Harrison, City Council Member Place 4, currently held by Johnnie Day, City Council Member Place 5 currently held by Greg Main and City Council Member Place 6 currently held by Roger McDonald.
An application for a place on the ballot can be obtained at the Frankston City Office. You must file by close of business (4 p.m.) Friday, Feb. 17.
In order to run for Mayor in Frankston, you must be a resident one year in state prior to the filing deadline; must live in the city one year prior to election day; you must be 18 years of age; and you must be a registered voter in territory elected from by the filing deadline.
To run for City Council Member you must live one year in the state prior to filing deadline; you must live in the city six months prior to filing deadline; you must be 18 years of age; and you must be a registered voter in territory elected from by the filing deadline.
