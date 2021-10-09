Board members of the Museum for East Texas Culture are attempting to clear up what they call misinformation circulating in the community.
Bonnie Woolverton, the president of the Board of the Museum for East Texas Culture spoke with the Herald-Press on Thursday, Oct. 7.
“As president of the Board of the Museum for East Texas Culture, I want to clear up some misinformation that has circulated recently in the media and on social media,” Woolverton said. “First, there was no official vote to close the museum. Members were asked to vote whether to close, after this had been discussed at length over a period of time. Two members responded they did, which was the extent of the vote. So, the statement ‘four members voted to close the museum’ is simply not true. Secondly, there were no resignations submitted nor were any intended to be. That erroneous assumption of four resignations was based on a non-existent ‘four members voting to close the museum.’”
The confusion in the community, the city and the council began after Charles Steen made several accusations on social media and shared developments about the museum with the Palestine City Council during is meeting on Sept. 13.
Steen, a past president of the museum and a current board member, informed the council that on Sept. 1, Woolverton made a motion by email to permanently close the museum including dispensing items and storing locally what they could at the Anderson County Historical Society’s office.
Steen said four of the board members – Woolverton, Ben Campbell, Martin Lawrence and Gary Williams, voted in favor of closing the museum and he took these votes as their voluntary resignation from the board. Board members Steen and Garland Cotton voted to remain open and Bela Hafner did not vote. According to Steen, the board members who voted to close basically abolished their position by implying resignations and he was accepting their resignations and a new board of directors would be formed.
Woolverton reported there has been no official vote to close; no resignations submitted. The four members referred to had been duly elected and have remained in their positions on the board. They are, of course, the majority four on a board of seven members. No one, including the minority number of the board, had any authority to try and take control by establishing a “new” board of trustees.
According to Woolverton, the majority members of the board are willing to discuss some resolution to the situation with the minority board members.
“We care deeply about the museum as should be obvious by our individual long-time involvement with, and commitment to, historic preservation,” Woolverton said. “That commitment, along with decades of serving in other historical groups, boards, and commissions, organizing events and promoting local history in a variety of ways, should easily prove our dedication to local historic preservation. Of course, we want what is best for the museum and have always had every intention of maintaining that goal.”
On the other side of the fence, Steen and his new board say they are hopeful for a long-term lease, but are actively looking for a new location for the museum.
“The new board is desirous of moving the museum to a new location if the city refuses to grant us a long term lease on Reagan School,” Steen said. “Upon signing a lease we will start the process on becoming ADA compliant.”
