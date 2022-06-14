The Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine, the base of operations of the Texas State Railroad Society, is the official keeper of Palestine’s history with the railroad. During the coming weeks they will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad to the Palestine area.
While the massive HO-scale model railroad is certainly the centerpiece of the museum’s display, many many interesting artifacts and photos abound. One fascinating piece is the Fairmont M19 Track Maintenance Vehicle.
Track maintenance crews prior to 1911 travelled to and from their work sites by hand car, a physically demanding means of transportation.
In 1911, a section hand named Fred Mahlman, Sr. had tried to motorize a hand car by attaching a two horsepower motor. While the effort failed, it lead Mahlman to request the Fairmont Machine Shop to build a suitable motor car to run on railsThe prototype was successful and was subsequently reported to the major railroads. The response was so positive that Fairmont Railway Motors, Inc. was formed to meet the high demand.
The design became the industry standard for a range of railroad utility vehicles which included inspection cars and gang cars.
The Fairmont M19 on display was generously donated to the Railroad Heritage Center by Hugh Summers of Palestine.
The Railroad Heritage Center, operated by John and Linda Price, is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 808 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-586-7141 or visit www.tsrrsociety.com
