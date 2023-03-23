Some of the best dulcimer and old-time music artists from around the country will descend on Palestine to headline concerts and lead workshops at the 2023 Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival.
Founded in 2002 by musicians Margaret and Jerry Wright, the Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival has been bringing old-time music to Palestine for two decades. More than 200 musicians from around the nation will continue a 20-year tradition of music appreciation and education of the century-old art form.
“We are really excited about this year’s event,” said co-founder Margaret Wright. “This will be our 20th event. We missed two years due to COVID, so the first one was more than 20 years ago, but this is the actual 20th festival.”
The festival will once again take place at its new First Baptist Church venue, which was a marked departure last year from its cherished former home inside the Museum for East Texas Culture at Reagan Park. The city closed the historic building in 2020.
“We adored the museum and were there for 18 years, but it had its shortcomings,” Wright said. “Last year’s event went great, and we’ve formed a warm, loving relationship with First Baptist Church. We really worked well together.”
This year’s event will kick off in a little different manner than usual. Taking the stage Thursday evening will be a group from Michigan called the Sea Cruisers who will rev things up with a set of old-time rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s and 1960s.
“The Sea Cruisers are a couple of long-time friends, Don and Ken Dove,” Wright said. “They have helped us for years with our sound and production and we thought their tribute to old-time rock ‘n’ roll would be a really fun way to start this year’s festival.”
The Wright Family will take the stage at noon on Saturday to present a musical history of the Dulcimer Festival.
“We’re going to basically tell the story of how we got started through music,” Wright said. “We’ll share our journey as a family and the festival’s journey through the years.”
Concerts are open to the public. The event kicks off at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Friday and Saturday performances are held at 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person per day.
For information visit www.oldpalmusic.com or email margaretwright@yahoo.com.
