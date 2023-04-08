For Love of Music Society presents a live pop concert titled “Stars Over Palestine,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the First Presbyterian Church on Avenue A in Palestine. The concert features several local talented players performing popular music hits from rock, soul, blues and classical genres.
Kevin Harris and his band headline the event with music by Queen. Other performers include Dave “Gypsyman” Parker, Michael Paul Jones, formerly of Blind Pursuit, Frances Kerr and Rebecca Falconer.
The society concludes its fourth season at the spring concert. It is led by co-founders Betty Martin and Kay Kuser and a board of directors.
Martin said the society’s members have requested performances by local talent.
“Members commented that they would enjoy hearing local talent,” Martin said. “We think the spring concert will be fun and lighthearted.”
Tickets for non members cost $20 per person and are available at the door.
The organization is supported by roughly members, who can join the nonprofit organization for $100 per year. The membership fee pays for two people and two guests to attend concerts each season.
Members can meet the performers Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nickel Manor on Avenue A in Palestine. The pre-concert reception includes wine, beer, water and light snacks. Service from a food truck will also be available.
Members who join before the April concert are eligible to attend the pre-party, the spring concert and both concerts in the 2023-2024 season. Attendees are also invited to meet musicians after each concert and enjoy light refreshments.
Martin said the First Presbyterian Church was selected as the society’s because it offers an intimate performance hall with the best quality of sound in the area.
“We’re very very interested in performing the best quality sound that we can so that all the instruments, all the performers, have the most excellent setting in which to perform,” Martin said.
The church features two grand pianos, a Steinway and an antique Baldwin, quality acoustics and seating for up to 135 people.
The society has already lined up performances for its next season. “A Salute to Beethoven” featuring the “Emperor Concerto” opens the 2023-2024 season in November, 2023. The concert honors Miyoko Callaway, a former officer and friend of the Music Society who recently passed away.
The Spring 2024 performance is themed, “A Deep Dive Into the Authentic Blues.”
Those who wish to join the organization can send checks to: For the Love of Music Society, 701 Shiloh Road, #1012 Tyler, Texas, 75703.
For information email Martin at 1896@yahoo.com or send a text to 214-769-7113.
