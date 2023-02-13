Palestine enjoyed jazz music, floats filled with costumed characters, antique cars with parade offerings of beads, moon pies, candy and other trinkets thrown entries during the annual Mardi Gras Parade Saturday.
The annual parade is always full of fun and frivolity. Mardi Gras parades are typically thrown by secret order and society groups. The Palestine community has one secret Mardi Gras society, known only as the Mystics of Time.
The Mystics of Time Mardi Gras Krewe has hosted a parade and celebration for more than a decade. This private club's membership is by invitation only, and the society votes for approval on every person suggested for membership.
The theme for each parade, chosen by the Mardi Gras King or Queen, is kept secret until the day of the local Mardi Gras celebration. This year’s parade theme had an art theme.
The krewes' costumes and mask are often made to represent the chosen theme. Members of the krewe either order their costumes from various companies that specialize in Mardi Gras costumes or have them made.
The queen or king are individuals who have made it through the progression of officers. It takes approximately eight years to reach the top, most coveted position. This year’s King and Queen were Richard and Becky Rutledge.
The krewes' parade is patterned after the more family-friendly Mardi Gras held in Mobile, Alabama, the home of the first Mardi Gras. The Mystics' founders had four parade floats made in the designs of the larger Mardi Gras parades and have decorators from New Orleans refurbish them each year.
The parade was followed by a private Mystics of Time Ball.
An upcoming Mardi Gras Pop Up Shop sponsored by Real Hustle Custom Design and Queen Magnolia BTQ will be from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 held at Nickel Manor. The event will feature local and area vendors, along with music, raffle giveaways and food.
Nickel Manor is located at 501 Avenue A in Palestine.
