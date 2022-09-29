Neighborhoods around Palestine are invited to celebrate National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors, police, firefighters and EMT's.
“The Police Department has been hosting National Night Out for over ten years,” said Community Liaison Michele Herbert. “Unlike the past two years where we had to cut back because of COVID, this year participation is back to numbers we saw pre-COVID.”
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and cosponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department in partnership with the Palestine Fire Department and PRMC-EMS.
“Our officers, along with PRMC–EMS and the Palestine Fire Department, look forward to National Night Out every year,” Herbert said. “Not only do they get to eat all of the different delicious food the hosts serve, but it gives first responders an opportunity to have some one-on-one time with residents.”
Various neighborhoods and organizations around Palestine will be hosting block parties, some of which are listed below. Not all neighborhoods hosting gatherings are listed as some hosts prefer to have a private event.
Listed block parties and events are open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
Check with your local NNO organizers from previous years to see if there will be a block party in your area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.