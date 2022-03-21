The National Weather Service warns of the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening in Anderson County and the surrounding area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms with severe weather are expected to set in Monday morning with weather turning severe by early afternoon.
"We are seeing all the ingredients for some potentially severe weather in your area," said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. "Palestine is in the area with the greatest risk."
Sanchez encourages locals to stay weather aware, to have a safety plan and to have multiple ways to get updates from news and weather services.
The NWS is predicting thunderstorms over parts of Central and East Texas. Tornadoes, mainly East of I-35 and South of I-20, damaging wind gusts of more than 60 miles an hour and large hail will all be possible.
The NWS is predicting rainfall amounts with the storm system Monday and into Tuesday morning will range from one-half inch west of U.S. Highway 281 to up to three, possibly four inches across parts of East Texas.
Because of ongoing drought conditions, flash flooding is unlikely, but minor flooding will be possible in low-lying areas and areas near waterways where heavy rainfall occurs.
