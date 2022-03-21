Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms. Some strong to locally severe early. Heavy rain will accompany some storms especially overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Some strong to locally severe early. Heavy rain will accompany some storms especially overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.