A cold front moving over Texas may deliver severe storms to East Texas overnight.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for severe thunderstorms to affect North and East Texas this evening and overnight.
The NWS predicts, the North Texas region will begin seeing storms around 4 to 7 p.m. Those storms will move through the Dallas/Waco line between 7 p.m. and midnight with the severest threat to the DFW/Gainesville/Paris area.
The NWS reports that hail will be the main threat with these storms, but a couple tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are also possible. Coverage will be scattered, and not everyone will see thunderstorms or severe weather.
The NWS predicts isolated storms will arrive in East Texas after midnight.
Temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, and wind gusts near 30 mph.
Stay weather aware for rapidly changing weather conditions with multiple reliable ways to receive weather alerts.
