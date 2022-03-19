The National Weather Service warns of the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening in Anderson County and the surrounding area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms with severe weather are expected to set in Monday morning with weather turning severe by early afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting thunderstorms over parts of Central and East Texas. Tornadoes, mainly East of I-35 and South of I-20, damaging wind gusts of more than 60 miles an hour and large hail will all be possible.
According to NWS Meteorologist Jason Dunn, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning with the most severe weather posing a threat between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The NWS is predicting rainfall amounts with the storm system Monday and into Tuesday morning will range from one-half inch west of U.S. Highway 281 to up to three inches across parts of East Texas.
Because of ongoing drought conditions, flash flooding is unlikely, but minor flooding will be possible in low-lying areas and areas near waterways where heavy rainfall occurs.
Dunn said the NWS is predicting this to be a fast moving storm system that should clear out before midnight.
