The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting that freezing temperatures will usher in the Christmas holiday this week.
According to the NWS, isolated thunderstorms are possible in Anderson County Monday, however, no severe weather is expected. Rain chances will end ahead of a weak cold front late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The NWS expects temperatures to fall below freezing Thursday, Dec. 22 and remain below freezing until Saturday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve. They are expecting dangerous wind chills in the teens to below zero Thursday through Saturday with sustained winds around 20 to 30 mph with peak gusts around 40 to 45 mph on Thursday.
Breezy conditions are expected to continue through Friday afternoon.
The NWS said there is a small chance that temperatures will remain below freezing everywhere through Sunday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day.
The NWS encourages everyone to prepare for cold temperatures and winterize their homes. Remember to stay weather aware and protect the “Four Ps:” People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.
A long duration of well below freezing temperatures and windy conditions will damage exposed outdoor pipes and cause them to burst. Home and business owners are advised to cover outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip. Locate your water-shut-off valve and know how to turn it off and don't forget to turn off sprinklers.
Bring your pets indoors. If you’re cold, they’re cold.
Cover your plants before the cold weather arrives to help retain some heat. Bring your sensitive plants indoors.
Check on your neighbors and friends to make sure they are prepared as well.
If you must leave your home, dress in warm and lightweight layers, covering all exposed skin. The NWS advises that you limit your time outdoors in these predicted freezing conditions.
Fill up your tank before the colder temperatures arrive. Have extra supplies in the trunk, including water, blankets, jumper cables, etc.
Stay weather aware!
