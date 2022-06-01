The chances for rain and seasonal thunderstorms return Wednesday, June 1 ahead of an incoming cold front.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, chances for showers and storms will increase Wednesday evening through Thursday, June 2 as the front slowly pushes south.
The NWS said there is a chance for there to be a few strong to marginally severe storms with damaging winds and lightning as the main threats.
