AUSTIN — Nearly 3 million Texas voters cast their ballots in the first week of early voting, per state data.
Early voting in the November midterm election began Oct. 24. Eligible Texans will be electing congressional, state and local officials, including positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commission and the state board of education.
In total, approximately 2.97 million, or 16.8%, of the state’s 17.67 million registered voters voted either in person or by mail. During the entire early voting period of the 2018 midterm election, 39.86% of Texans turned out.
Terrell County, located along the Texas-Mexico border and one of the least populated counties in the state, reported the highest percentage turnout in the first week of early voting at 30.68%. It has 629 registered voters.
Hudspeth County, located in West Texas, reported the lowest turnout rate at 4.72%. It has 2,097 registered voters.
Harris County, home to Houston and the state’s most populated county, reported a total turnout rate of 15.49%, with nearly 400,000 voters turning out so far.
The last day to vote early is Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
There are 254 counties in Texas.
Here is a look at the first week of early voting numbers in each of the 10 CNHI News’ coverage:
Anderson County
• First week percent turnout: 15.49%
• Registered voters: 29,494
• First week total turnout: 4,569
Cherokee County
• First week percent turnout: 17.27%
• Registered voters: 30,080
• First week total turnout: 5,194
Cooke County
• First week percent turnout: 14.89%
• Registered voters: 28,699
• First week total turnout: 4,273
Henderson County
• First week percent turnout: 18.03%
• Registered voters: 58,253
• First week total turnout: 10,505
Hunt County
• First week percent turnout: 12.68%
• Registered voters: 64,334
• First week total turnout: 8,159
Johnson County
• First week percent turnout: 16.82%
• Registered voters: 116,736
• First week total turnout: 19,638
Navarro County
• First week percent turnout: 14.37%
• Registered voters: 31,135
• First week total turnout: 4,474
Palo Pinto County
• First week percent turnout: 14.6%
• Registered voters: 19,390
• First week total turnout: 2,830
Parker County
• First week percent turnout: 19.32%
• Registered voters: 115,621
• First week total turnout: 22,337
Walker County
• First week percent turnout: 18.17%
• Registered voters: 36,058
• First week total turnout: 6,553
