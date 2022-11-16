Following last week’s election, state lawmakers began filing bills they hope to pass during the 88th regular legislative session set to begin in January.
As of Monday morning, Texas representatives filed 414 bills while Texas senators filed 65, state records show. During the totality of the 2021 legislative session, more than 7,000 bills were filed in the House while nearly 3,000 were filed in the Senate.
Many House and Senate bills focused on elections, firearm access, border security and safe schools.
Here are a few of the filed bills.
Voter fraud:
H.B. 239: Raises the punishment for illegal voting from a Class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony charge.
H.B. 241: Looks to repeal the recently established criminal offenses attached to solicitation and distribution of an application to vote by mail.
H.B. 246: Seeks the establishment of a pilot program that requires a county to use video recording devices to record ballot counting activities.
S.B. 95: Expands voting by allowing any qualified voter to be eligible for early voting by mail or personal appearance.
S.B. 98: Allows the voter registrar of each county to automatically register any county resident who is eligible to vote.
Firearms:
HB. 236: Requires a national instant criminal background check in connection with private firearm transfers.
H.B. 298: Requires a three-day waiting period for firearm sales before the firearm can be transferred to the purchaser.
S.B. 145: Increases the age limit to purchase firearms from 18 to 21.
Border security:
H.B. 209: Seeks to create a Border Security Enhancement Fund established outside the general revenue fund. The fund would capture any state allocations to border security, as well as any gifts, grants and donations received in pursuit of stronger border security. The money could be used to fund undocumented immigration, the completion of a border wall and other activities.
School curriculum:
H.B. 360: Requires all school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to disclose teaching materials and activities students will be engaging with at the beginning of each month.
H.B. 368: Requires the State Board of Education to establish an African American studies advisory board.
S.B. 174: Directs the State Board of Education to include American principles, including social injustice and civil rights concepts, in the public school curriculum and instructional materials.
School safety:
H.B. 249: Enacts a school security volunteer program for counties with a population of less than 150,000. Districts in the program could retain “honorably retired” veterans and law enforcement officers to provide volunteer security services at needed locations.
S.B. 838: School districts would receive an allotment per student to be used for improving school safety and security.
