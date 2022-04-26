Amy Wilson has been selected as the new principal of Neches Elementary and Neches Junior High School. Wilson has served as assistant principal at Westwood Primary and Westwood Junior High for roughly five years and before that taught Kindergarten for 11 years at Westwood Primary.
Wilson begins the new appointment July 1 appointment as Neches Elementary Principal for the Pre-K through sixth grades for the 2022-2023 school year.
Neches Independent School District Superintendent Cory Hines confirmed Wilson’s appointment in an email message Monday.
“Amy is very knowledgeable and has vast experiences at both the Primary and Junior High levels,” Hines stated. “She will bring strong leadership and energy to NES. Her experience, energy and passion for kids is what propelled her to the top of our list.”
After the school board voted to post the position in March, the district received many applications from qualified candidates, Hines said.
“We received several quality applicants and the decision was very tough. Ultimately, Mrs. Wilson rose to the top of our list,” Hines stated in the email.
Wilson received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at Stephen F. Austin State University in 2006 and a master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University in 2017, according to the district’s Facebook post last week.
“She is full of energy and excited to join our team at NISD,” the post states.
Lindsey Batchelor is currently the school’s assistant principal. Her contract was renewed in the March meeting. The school board also hired Kristin Dickson to serve as the district’s curriculum coordinator.
Wilson replaces former Neches Elementary principal Kimberlyn Snider, who turned herself in to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office last year after a grand jury indicted her of tampering and/or fabricating evidence with intent to impair and five counts of official suppression.
The Herald-Press reported March 14 that a new trial was set for Snider after her attorney Steven Green became ill during the trial in March. At the time, Snider was still on leave from Neches Elementary School.
For information about Neches ISD call 903-584-3311 or visit www.nechesisd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.