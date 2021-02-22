Neches Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday, Feb. 22 to extend the contract of Kimberlyn Snider, the Neches Elementary School Principal recently indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and official oppression after an investigation of a sexual assault of a child.
Neches tax payers and citizens gathered together again at the Neches High School to voice their opinions and concerns with regard to Snider, the Neches Elementary School Principal and wife of Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider.
After a two hour closed session, the school board came back with a vote to approve Snider's contract with only one board member, Trish Davilla, opposing the decision.
Fifteen people spoke at the board meeting; only two were in favor of keeping Snider in her roll of as principal.
Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2 after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression after an investigation of a sexual assault of a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.