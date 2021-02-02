Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a Principal with Neches Independent School District, turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Feb. 2 after being indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury last week on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression, Class A misdemeanors.
She was arrested, booked and bonded out Tuesday.
The charges against Snider stem from a criminal investigation conducted by the ACSO in 2020.
The investigation was conducted after allegations that she interfered in and tampered with an ongoing criminal investigation while acting in her official capacity as an employee at NISD.
The investigation was submitted to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office and subsequently presented to the Grand Jury.
Bail was set by Judge Pam Foster-Fletcher at $10,000 for the felony and $1,500 each on the misdemeanors for a total bond amount of $17,500.
No further information is available concerning the investigation and all inquiries will be referred to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office pending prosecution.
