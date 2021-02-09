Neches Independent School District Superintendent Randy Snider has decided to allow his wife Kimberlyn Snider to remain principal of the elementary school following her indictment and arrest last week.
Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Feb. 2 after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression after an investigation of a sexual assault of a child.
The school board released the following statement at Monday night’s meeting after an executive session, which said the board has no authority to place a principal on administrative leave:
“The superintendent bears that responsibility. Mr. Snider has elected to retain Mrs. Snider in her position of campus principal because he believes that to be in the best interest of Neches ISD. We oversee Mr. Snider’s decision making and can affirm that we join him in his assessment.”
The statement said the decision was not made in haste but after significant deliberation and consideration of the totality of the circumstances and a commitment to making the specific needs of the Neches students and staff a priority.
Prior to the meeting, parents in the Neches community called for Snider’s removal and encouraged residents to sign up to speak at Monday night’s meeting.
Various Facebook pages called for her removal including: “Victims of Kim Snider & Neches ISD” and “Change for Neches.”
As of Tuesday morning a petition on change.org calling for her resignation had received 334 signatures.
