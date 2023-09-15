Neches keeps rolling, others fight for position in area volleyball standings

The volleyball season is more than halfway gone, with most teams either in the thick of district play or looking at it right across the horizon. With so much action coming in the next month of play, let's step back and see how the area volleyball teams stand.
Palestine Lady Cats 5-20
The Palestine Lady Cats are starting to round into form late in the season, with coach Stephanie Dillard at the helm. The Lady Cats have a young squad, and they dealt with a litany of injuries in the early season.
The Lady Cats will begin the district portion for their schedule next week, as they travel to Bullard on Sept 22. District opposition includes Bullard, Rush, Hudson, Jacksonville and Madisonville. The Lady Mustangs of Madisonville are currently the class of the district, posting a 24-7 record so far on the year.
Palestine will look to use momentum gained from their victory over the Cayuga Wildcats on Tuesday, a 3-2 comeback win after dropping the first two sets, as they begin distinct play.
Westwood Lady Panthers 16-9
The Westwood Lady Panthers, led by junior Brylee Mitchell, have started out their season strong, boasting a 16-9 record. The Lady Panthers have already begun district play, unfortunately dropping both contests they have played so far, with the losses coming at the hands of Franklin Lady Lions and Fairfield Lady Eagles.
Westwood will look to get back on track with 12 games left in the season, all coming against district opponents, including a chance for revenge against Franklin and Fairfield both coming in the first week of October. The remaining schools in the district include Groesbeck, Mexia, Elkhart, Teague and Buffalo.
Cayuga Lady Cats 8-14
The Cayuga Lady Cats have started to gain momentum late in the volleyball season, winning three of their last four mashups, including straight set victories over the Grapeland Lady Sandies and the Fruitvale Lady Bobcats.
Cayuga is set to begin district play next Saturday, Sept 23, at home against the Frankston Lady Indians. Cayuga district opponents include Frankston, Cross Roads, Kerens and Alto, with the Lady Bobcats of Cross Roads currently holding a district best 23-8 record.
Elkhart Lady Elks 13-14
The Lady Elks of Elkhart have continued their solid season, and have been playing some of their best volleyball as of late. The Lady Elks have already played two games within their district, going 1-1. Elkhart would defeat the Mexia Lady Black Cats in straight sets, 3-0, after losing to the Groesbeck Lady Goats in the same fashion.
Elkhart will have to continue to play at their highest level if they want to make the playoffs this year, as their district is loaded with great talent. The Fairfield Lady Eagles currently hold the top spot in the district with a 23-4 record, going 2-0 in district. The Lady Elks are currently fourth in the standings.
Frankston Indians 17-9
The Frankston Lady Indians, after starting their season 12-4, have gotten into the meat of their schedule, going five and five in their last ten, including wins over three larger schools in Carthage, Palestine and Jacksonville.
Frankston will have two matches before district play begins, visiting both Fruitvale and Alba-Golden next week. Frankston will be battling with Cross Roads for supremacy in district play, with Cayuga, Kerens and Alto looking to keep pace.
Neches Lady Tigers 21-5
The 1A powerhouse Neches Lady Tigers continue to dominate competition in the 2023 season, a tradition for Lady Tiger volleyball. Since the arrival of coach Jenna Jenkins, the Neches Lady Tigers have become a perennial power in the volleyball world, extending even beyond their 1A classification. Neches has won five of their last seven matches, all coming against 3A and 4A schools.
Neches is the class of their district, with Leverett’s Chapel a distant second, with a 12-16 record. The two remaining district opponents for the Lady Tigers are Apple Springs and Neches’ first district matchup, the Kennard Lady Tigers.
Oakwood Panthers 1-12
The Lady Panthers of Oakwood continue to build on the season, growing with each match. Head coach Shawnta Knox is building a program of winners, even if the record may not reflect as much. Oakwood is one of the best communicating teams in Anderson County, with a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
The Lady Panthers will look to propel themselves into the playoffs when their district schedule begins. District foes for the Lady Panthers include Trinidad, Coolidge and the Avalon Lady Eagles, who currently hold a district best 19-3 record.
