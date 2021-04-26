A Neches man was killed in a motorcycle accident over the week in Elkhart.
According to Texas DPS Sgt. Sara Warren, Media Communications and Safety Education, at 6:23 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, troopers were called to a one vehicle fatality crash in Elkhart, approximately 150 feet west of Henby Road in Anderson County.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Michael Dorsey, 32, of Neches.
Warren said the initial investigations shows that a black 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling west on SH294 driving into a right hand curve. For an undetermined reason the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the roadway into the south ditch where it struck a tree.
Dorsey was transported by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace #1, Judge Gary Thomas.
Dorsey was transported to the Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine for internment.
