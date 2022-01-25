The Neches River National Wildlife Refuge is welcoming hundreds of visitors a month as the 7,200-acre sanctuary gradually adds facilities and activities. The sanctuary added 100 acres and welcomed its first hunters in 2021.
Since opening in 2017, the refuge has also offered hiking, wildlife observation, education and photography to the public and has plans to increase its area. Even so, more volunteers are needed to maintain trails and complete projects that support wildlife.
Volunteers and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service have opened, and continue to maintain eight hiking trails that vary from one-half mile to eight miles long.
They’ve also installed wood duck nesting boxes and food plots to support wildlife. Volunteers and conservation groups supporting the refuge include the Texas Conservation Alliance, Friends of the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of the Neches River.
Volunteers show up at the refuge every week to help with activities such as clearing branches from the trails, sawing limbs or operating large machinery.
Roughly two dozen volunteers helped install nesting houses for ducks last January, primarily along Deadwater Lake.
Refuge Manager Leo Gustafson said a welcome center is planned near the main entrance on Highway 79.
He said fishing is not yet allowed due to access issues but is an activity he hopes to add eventually.
“If we’re going to have somebody come out and fish we want them to have a good quality experience of fishing, and right now I just don’t have the ability to offer a good quality fishing experience yet,” Gustafson said.
USFWS operates the refuge to protect the habitat and wildlife along the river’s hardwood bottomlands. The river lies under the Central Flyway, a route traveled by waterfowl as they migrate and winter. Maintaining the habitat supports a range of species.
The refuge will announce closure dates for hunting in the fall and will require hunters to register with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Game includes deer, wild hog, squirrel, raccoon, beaver, rabbits and coyote. Ducks are plentiful but were not included in the hunts because there are no boat ramps that provide access to the water.
Environmental interpretation and education are on hold for now due to COVID-19 precautions, but once those are lifted, Gustafson plans to resume speaking events at local schools and encourage visits to the refuge for guided tours.
“I think Gustafson has got a lot of good plans,” said Karen Kilfeather, a volunteer and advocate for the refuge. “We’re just now starting to get geared up with enough people to start implementing those plans.”
Kilfeather is a member of the Friends of the Neches Wildlife Refuge and an avid wildlife photographer. Though she has helped maintain the trails, she plans to focus on photography to increase the number of available wildlife photos. She said people who can’t provide physical labor can advocate for the reserve through fundraising or public outreach.
The refuge runs along the Neches River, but does not include it, and the refuge is not connected with the Neches River Race. Participants in the Neches River Race in August enter the river on the north side of Highway 79 where access to the river via a small boat ramp is easier.
Activities such as research, camping or filming may require a special use permit. Pets are welcome but must be on a leash. Motor vehicles such as ATVs and four wheelers are not permitted. Unmanned aerial systems, or drones, are not permitted.
The refuge is open daily from sunrise to sunset and welcomes visits by individuals and groups. Rains sometimes cause flooding near the entrance, so checking the refuge’s Facebook page or website before going at www.fws.gov/refuge/neches_river is recommended.
