The Friends of the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will sponsor a Field Day from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 8 at the Neches River Refuge, off Highway 79 between Palestine and Jacksonville.
The forests of the Neches River bottoms will come alive, as guided walks will feature bird identification, photography and wildlife watching. Scientists will use dip nets in shallow pools to reveal creatures seldom seen. Visitors will have the opportunity to plant pollinators for bees and butterflies with plants donated by Texas Conservation Alliance. Guests can take a tractor-pulled trailer tour through the refuge and watch Marvin and Charles Parker demonstrate Dutch oven hot coal cooking.
The event is free to the public and everyone is welcome.
Guests are encouraged to bring drinking water and insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes for a walk through the East Texas treasure.
From Jacksonville the refuge is located approximately 11 miles southwest on U.S. Highway 79. Look for the sign on the left for the refuge entrance.
From Palestine, go northeast on U.S. Hwy 79 for 15 miles. The refuge entrance will be on the right just past the Neches River.
For more information call Michael Banks, Friends of the Refuge, at 903-372-1987 or email mdbanksdds@gmail.com or call Refuge Manager Leo Gustafson at 956-245-0426 or email leo_gustafson@fws.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.