After a lengthy executive session Monday night, the Neches Independent School District Board of Trustees choose to table a Level 3 grievance involving a campus principal until next month.
No information was given by the board as to which principal the grievance was on or what the matter concerned.
The board went into executive session around 7 p.m. and came back to open session at 9:35 p.m. at which time they accepted the resignation of Trustee Mark Owens. The board then approved a special election for November to fill Owens vacant spot.
During the meeting the board also approved:
• minutes from the previous meetings;
• the May 2021 Tax Report;
• payment of the bills for June 2021;
• applications for the ESSER II & III grants and adoption of Board Policy updates in order to move forward with the ESSER III application;
• renewal of the purchasing cooperative interlocal agreement with Region VII;
• annual contract with Region VII to include the programs as presented in the Client Agreement Information document for the 2021-2022 school year;
• the transition from NSLP to SSO for the cafeteria program for 2021-2022 school year;
• and the removal of Randy Snider from the Austin Bank signature cards.
