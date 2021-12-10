Neches welcomes Christmas with its second festival and lighted parade of its own Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Neches Elementary School grounds.
According to festival spokesperson Jennifer Williams said the festival will kick off at 10 a.m. with Santa at Neches Elementary School. Families can stop by and visit with Santa and take their own photos.
Enjoy the food and wares of 35 vendors and two food trucks. Kids can take a ride on a mechanical bull or climb a rock wall. There will be a DJ spinning Christmas classics throughout the day.
The parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. Look for sign on FM 2574 in Neches. Outside entries are welcome. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m.
A community tree lighting will follow the parade at the fire department.
For more information, call 903-948-5496.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.