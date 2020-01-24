A Neches woman has been arrested for the murder of her boyfriend.
Kathleen Commander, 43, was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night for the murder of Justin Barlow, 30, both of Neches.
According to Chief Deputy Ginger Lively, officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:11 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 calls in which a female reported that she had stabbed her boyfriend.
When officers arrived on scene, at a residence on CR 335 in the Neches area, they found Barlow and Commander. Barlow had been stabbed one time in the chest with a small case knife.
“Officers began life-saving techniques and Barlow was transferred to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries,” said Lively. “We are currently investigating the cause of the stabbing.”
Commander was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail for murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Lively, Captain Bobby Bishop, Sgt. Ryan Cates and Investigator Andrea Karriker all responded to the scene.
Barlow grew up in the Neches area and graduated from Neches High School in 2008. He is the father of 4 year old twin boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.