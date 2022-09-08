Netherlands’ queen visits Texas

AUSTIN — Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visited Austin on Thursday, meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss economic interests between the two entities.
The governor’s office said Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott welcomed Queen Máxima into the governor’s mansion, where they were joined by John B. Scott, the Texas secretary of state; H.E. Liesje Schreinemacher, the minister for foreign trade and development cooperation of the Netherlands; André Haspels, ambassador of the kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States; and Adriana Cruz, executive director of the governor’s economic development and tourism office.
Abbott said that during the meeting, they discussed “the longstanding relationship between the state of Texas and the Netherlands.”
That was followed by a second meeting during which Dutch and Texas leaders met with business leaders to discuss topics important to their two economies, including energy, semiconductors, technology, health sciences and international trade, state officials said.
"The strong, historic economic ties between Texans and the Dutch have created hundreds of thousands jobs for families across Texas since the first trade treaty was signed between our state and the Netherlands in the early 1800s. Today, the Netherlands and Texas continue to share many economic interests, from our booming energy sector, a growing biomedical industry, an increased investment in semiconductor manufacturing and more,” Abbott said in a statement.
Queen Máxima, whose husband, King Willem-Alexander, was unable to join due to illness, arrived in Austin after visiting San Francisco. She also met with Austin Mayor Steve Adler and went on a bike ride to the city’s central library, a facility that is Dutch-inspired.
