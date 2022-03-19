Palestine's first Autism treatment center opened its doors to the community this week.
Sisters and co-owners, Monette Woods and Charla Forbus, opened Coastal Kids Autism Treatment Center, PLLC to support families of those affected by Autism.
“We’ve had an overwhelming welcome,” Woods said. “That’s been awesome.”
“People in this area are really ready for the help in trying to understand Autism,” Forbus said.
Woods is a licensed professional counselor and Forbus is a board certified behavior analyst with more than 15 years of experience.
Coastal Kids’ area of speciality is applied behavioral analysis, therapy centered around the science of learning and behavior.
According to its website, this type of therapy can increase language and communication skills, improve focus, memory, social skills and improve attention and school work. It can also decrease problem behaviors such as aggression, stemming, toilet training and eating issues.
ABA focuses on how the behavior works, how it is affected by the environment and how learning takes place. They provide both clinic and in home therapy. Each child will receive an individualized treatment plan tailored to their needs.
Coastal Kids is currently taking referrals for enrollment. They will be offering services to children ages 2 to 21. Coastal Kids accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna and Optum. They are working on being able to accept Medicaid later this year.
Those applicable require an Autism Diagnosis within the past three years. A child diagnosed over three years ago will require a new assessment by their physician. They will also require a letter of medical necessity from their doctor.
Woods and Forbus are from East Texas with family ties to the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk.
The sisters chose “coastal” as the theme of their business not only because they love the beach, but also because of its calming effects.
Woods said they will be hiring up to 20 technicians as the business grows.
Coastal Kids is located at 116 Medical Drive. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 903-284-1294.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.