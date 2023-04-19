One of the largest metal recycling companies in Texas, AIM Recycling, recently opened its fourth location on Palestine Avenue. The company offers a local residents a needed service while rewarding them for donations.
At the company’s grand opening Thursday, owner Remy Fellman and CEO Nate Ungarean provided a public tour of the facility and invited individuals and businesses to drop off scrap metals and earn cash per pound.
AIM accepts broken appliances, vehicles, aluminum or tin cans, copper wires, farm or lawn equipment and much more. Aluminum, iron, tin and copper are some of the most common metals accepted.
AIM’s Marketing Director Sarah Van Essen explained the company pays donors a market rate for each type of material.
“With metal recycling, we actually pay you for your material,” Van Essen said. “We weigh it and we pay you based on the commodity price for that material.”
A hand scale is used for smaller donations, such as a bag of aluminum cans, while larger ones such as appliances are weighed with the donor’s vehicle. Once appliances have been unloaded in the yard the vehicle is weighed a second time to determine their weight.
The yard is located at 1212 W. Palestine Ave., on the former Easy Recycling and Salvage site that closed more than five years ago. AIM recently acquired Easy Recycling, which still operates in Jacksonville but is not currently open to the public.
After they are donated, the Palestine yard cuts and crushes metals to prepare them for processing at mills in Texas and Oklahoma. According to its website, the company offers “profitably green” services by protecting natural resources and reducing landfill and carbon emissions associated with mining new materials.
AIM opened in Athens in 2014 and added a location in Gun Barrel City before opening in Palestine. The company plans to open other yards in East Texas soon.
Businesses needing to recycle large amounts of metal are provided with roll-off containers. AIM’s website states they currently have more than 500 roll-off boxes in service and move more than 10,000 tons of material each month.
Other services include onsite dismantling, recovery of assets and certified destruction of materials.
AIM Recycling is open six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For information call 903-904-5508 or visit www.aimrecyclingco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.