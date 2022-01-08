Palestine has welcomed several new businesses as it ushered in 2022.
This past week the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new businesses, Panda Express and Wendy Nails and Spa, with ribbon cuttings. A new clothing store, Twisted TX Boutique, offering trendy affordable cloth- ing, jewelry, shoes and gift items, hosted its grand opening on Friday.
And the new Kim’s convenience store north of town, 2700 N. State HWY 19, in front of the Palestine YMCA Alex Patel Soccer Complex, recently opened. The new convenience store, like Kim’s Elkhart location, features a gas station, groceries, fresh produce, a Boxcar Deli and an outdoor patio area.
“As a state, Texas is thriving,” said Greg Laudadio, Interim Director for Palestine’s Economic Development Corporation. “In 2021, over 70 businesses and corporations relocated their headquarters to the Lone Star State. Texas as a whole is the fastest growing state in the entire country. In Palestine, we welcomed several new businesses, including Starbucks, Skate & More and Panda Express.”
This spring, Laudadio said we’ll see several more open their doors, including Tidal Wave Car Wash and the CEFCO Travel Center at Tile Factory Road and West Oak Street, which includes a Huddle House Restaurant.
The new Cotton Patch Cafe with a full service bar, Cartmell Lakes, Zipp’s Liquor and the new state-of-the-art laundry mat, being built next to Century 21 on Palestine Ave., are expected to open mid-spring to early summer.
“We have a constant and steady continual growth going on in Palestine, sustainable growth,” Laudadio said. “Texas is on the radar for growth. There are a lot of things that are happening organically, however, when companies reach out to us, the PEDC is here to help facilitate their relocations to our community.”
