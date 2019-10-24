Rural and small-town residents often think they will get better health care at a larger hospital in a bigger city. That's not always true. Palestine Regional Hospital has some of the best doctors on the planet.
Cardiologist Dr. Russell Kelly is one of them. Since joining PRMC in June, he has saved at least five people who would have died trying to get to another hospital.
“These people were getting CPR when they came in the door,” Dr. Kelly said. “Not only did they survive, but all five left the hospital completely and neurologically intact.”
Kelly's expertise is another reason PRMC is becoming a center for meeting regional healthcare needs. The hospital underwent a $1.7-million expansion in 2013 to develop a state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory that offers the same services as do bigger clinics.
A so-called cath lab, equipped with diagnostic imaging equipment, visualizes the heart's arteries and chambers to treat any abnormality.
“Heart disease is an increasing concern in Palestine,” PRMC CEO Roy Finch said. “Dr. Kelly’s expertise will be important as PRMC strives to meet our region’s evolving health care needs and make our community healthier.”
Kelly brought more than 20 years of clinical experience to Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Prior to Palestine, Kelly worked at Citrin Cardiology and Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala., where he served as an attending physician for two years. Before Citrin, he was the Chairman of the Division of Cardiology at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County in Chicago for 13 years.
In Cook County, Kelly was on-called practically 24/7.
In Palestine, Kelly works with a team of medical professionals that he said do incredible work. At PRMC, a patient entering the hospital door has gotten inside the cath lab in as little as 33 minutes. By comparison, driving to a hospital in Tyler takes at least 90 minutes.
Balloon time refers to a procedure that opens a blocked artery. Anything below the 90-minute standard from the door is considered good. A long thin tube called a catheter, with a small balloon on its tip, is used to open narrowed vessels. Following a heart attack, blood flow must be restored to the compromised vessel, either through or around, blocked arteries.
“The goal for door-to-ballon time in the Cath. Lab is 90 minutes, and we have gotten them there in 47 minutes,” Kelly said.
“That doesn't happen without EMS, the ER staff, and hospital staff doing their part. It takes a competent team to ensure that kind of precision.”
Kelly graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1987. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Bellevue and New York University Hospitals, and a cardiology fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Kelly then completed a second fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at Rush University Medical Center. He joins Dr. Miquel Castellanos, cardiologist at Palestine Cardiologist Associates.
Bob White and James Crutcher shared their experiences with Kelly and the PRMC cath lab.
White made an emergency visit to PRMC by ambulance. Emergency Medical Services staff kept him alive on the way to the hospital.
Within 76 minutes of getting to PRMC’s emergency room, White received a stent insertion done by Kelly. A stent is a tiny wire-mesh tube inserted into an artery to prevent the artery from closing.
White credits the staff of EMS, ER, and Dr. Kelly for saving his life.
Another patient of Kelly's, James Crutcher, said he felt as though someone were sitting on his chest when he arrived at PRMC’s emergency department. Within three hours, he suffered a major heart attack. He was shocked three times to revive him. He doesn't remember the heart attack but recalls waking in the cath. lab. as he was receiving a stent for his heart.
Crutcher experienced a second heart attack, requiring an additional stent.
He has been in and out of two hospitals over the past month and returned to PRMC for cardiac rehabilitation.
Crutcher praises the providers of PRMC including cardiologists Castellanos and Kelly, along with the hospital staff.
“I can’t say enough about them – they are a godsend,” said Crutcher.
Palestine Regional Medical Center, part of LifePoint Health, is an acute care hospital providing quality healthcare close to Palestine.
A 156 bed, acute care facility, PRMC offers emergency services, general surgery services, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology services, diagnostic imaging, physical and occupational therapy, wound care, psychiatric care, and general acute care services.
The hospital is accredited by Joint Commission and is a Chest Pain Accredited facility.
For more information about Palestine Regional Medical Center, call 903-731-1000 or visit www.palestineregional.com.
