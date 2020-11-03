New charges have been filed in the death of Grapeland teen David Dunn, 17, who was found dead Tuesday, July 14 in a hot vehicle at a home in Grapeland.
Three charges of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance were filed against Ashley Langham, 19, for Hydrocodone, Xanax and Marijuana, after the initial autopsy results show that Dunn died from an overdose. The toxicology report is pending at this time.
Langham was arrested Thursday, Oct. 29 with a bond of $34,000. Her bond was posted Friday, Oct. 30 and she was released.
This is the second time Langham has been arrested with regard to this case. The first time for negligent homicide.
Dylan Duhon, 19, Langham’s live-in boyfriend at the time Dunn’s death, has also been charged with negligent homicide along with two felony and one misdemeanor charges for possession of drugs in relation to Dunn’s death.
According to arrest affidavits and interviews with the Houston County Sheriff, Duhon and Langham had taken Dunn and Jaylen Reed, 17, of Palestine, to Houston July 13 to purchase drugs.
The arrest affidavit states that pictures on SnapChat and Facebook both show Duhon, Langham, Dunn and Reed traveling to Houston to purchase drugs, showing a large amount of money and coming back from Houston showing the drugs they had purchased.
Dunn and Reed were in the back seat of the truck and deputies believe they were passed out when they arrived at the home in Grapeland. They believe that Duhon and/or Langham moved the drugs into the home they were renting and hid them in a cabinet in the washroom.
Authorities believe the two men, Dunn and Reed, were still unconscious in the back seat of the truck the following morning, July 14, so Duhon had Langham take him to work in a different vehicle, leaving the two men in the truck all day in the heat.
Langham also went to work leaving Dunn and Reed passed out all day in a hot vehicle on Rockhill Road. According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the high from noon until 10 p.m. July 14 was 98 degrees.
When Duhon returned home from work, he called 911 after finding them still in the vehicle unresponsive. The 911 operator told Duhon to take Dunn out of the truck and place him on the ground, but he was already dead. Reed was also removed from the vehicle.
Reed was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler. He was treated and released but is still in recovery at this time.
Duhon consented to a search of the home and officers located a brown paper bag filled with approximately 69 grams of marijuana, approximately 160 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax) and approximately 10 grams of Hydrocodone pills.
Duhon denied the drugs belonged to him, however, since he was the renter and considered to be in “care, custody, control and management of the residence” when the drugs were found, he was arrested for the possession of the illegal substances.
Duhon and Langham are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
