State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) was appointed chairman of the Local & Consent Calendars Committee on Wednesday in Austin.
Speaker of the House Dade Phelan revealed the Texas House Standing Committee assignments for the 88th Legislature including Harris’ first chairmanship during the Feb, 8 session.
“It is a great honor to be appointed chairman of the House and Local Consent Calendars Committee,” Harris said. “I am deeply grateful to Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me to take on this important responsibility in the Texas House.
“In this role I will be working with my fellow committee members to prioritize the critical issues faced by our communities across the State of Texas as they come before us for consideration. Our focus is to determine which local and uncontested bills will be advanced to the House floor, and in what order, for debate by the full House of Representatives.”.
With 254 counties and over 1,200 municipalities in Texas, this committee will oversee local issues in the most diverse state in the country.
Harris was also appointed to the Agriculture & Livestock Committee, House Administration Committee and Public Education Committee.
Harris has a strong commitment to the public school system and has established a reputation for working to help teachers and students alike while protecting conservative values that parents are fighting for.
Protecting farmers and ranchers has always been a priority for Harris, and he looks forward to serving on the Agriculture & Land Committee where those issues are first heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.