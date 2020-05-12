In less than a month, there will be a new and unique business in Palestine: Roselawn Park Crematory.
This new business, owned by Michael Foster who also owns Bailey & Foster Funeral Home, will offer crematory services to the community.
“As the owner of a full-service funeral home, I’ve always taken pride in providing families with many options in honoring their loved ones,” Foster said. “What I’m doing is building a crematory for our local families. There's a need there and we don’t have one locally.”
There are many reasons for people to consider cremation, including cost, eco-consciousness, the lack of a family plot or cemetery, or a choice to have ashes scattered in a specific location.
Foster said in recent years the demand for cremations has risen. He noted this is the first crematory in the Palestine area. No other local funeral home offers this service in-house. All cremations were previously sent to another location.
“I want to give families peace of mind in how their loved one has been prepared,” Foster said. “This way, someone local will have total control of the process from start to completion, and can be assured everything is done with dignity.”
Foster noted memorial services are still an option for those who choose cremation for their loved one.
Foster joined the family business of Bailey & Foster Funeral Home in 1994 and become sole owner six years later. Bailey & Foster Funeral Home has served the community since 1932. Under his direction, the funeral home continues to thrive, expand, and keep up with modern day traditions and respecting each family’s desires. Foster hopes to continue that same legacy with this new endeavor.
