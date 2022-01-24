AUSTIN — Unvaccinated Texans are 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.
The HHS launched a new dashboard Friday that tracks the likelihood of testing positive from COVID-19 and dying from the disease for vaccinated and unvaccinated Texans. The most recent data is through Dec. 24.
Unvaccinated Texans were also twice as likely to test positive for the disease, per the dashboard.
“It describes COVID-19 outcomes among unvaccinated and vaccinated people in Texas using data from electronic lab reports, death certificates, and the state immunization registry,” HHS said in a Tweet.
Officials said the dashboard will update every two weeks.
The new dashboard feature comes as cases hit alarming records and deaths continue to rise primarily of the omicron variant.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Texas reported 13,371 hospitalized patients with covid, just shy of the overall record of 14,200 set in January 2021. About 76,600 Texans have died from the disease, data shows.
The daily number of newly confirmed cases appear to be dropping with the state hitting a record 61,000 new cases on Jan. 13. On Jan. 20, 55,900 new cases were confirmed.
The new dashboard can be found here.
