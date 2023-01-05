For the first time in 20 years, a new 87th Judicial District Court Judge, Amy Ward, was sworn in by outgoing Judge Deborah Oakes Evans New Years Day in the Anderson County District Courtroom surrounded by family and friends. Ward will serve Freestone, Limestone, Leon and Anderson Counties.
Ward graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a double major in accounting and finance from Baylor University in 1988. She attended Baylor School of Law, graduating with a Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1991.
Licensed by the Supreme Court of Texas in 1991, Ward began her distinguished legal career as a Briefing Attorney at the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas. She participated in conferences with a panel of appellate justices in their review of cases appealed from district courts, such as the office she now holds. As Briefing Attorney, she researched and drafted memoranda in appeals of both civil and criminal cases.
Choosing to serve people in a smaller community, Ward made the move to Mexia, where she felt she could have a more meaningful impact.
As a solo practitioner since 1992, Ward has represented citizens and appeared in court cases in all counties composing the 87th Judicial District. Her experience includes civil litigation, probate and estates, family law, child custody, adoptions, CPS, guardianships, employment law, property disputes, personal injury and real estate. Ward has successfully briefed and argued cases appealed from district court to the Waco Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Texas.
“My experience as a tenacious advocate for my clients provides me with the perspective of those trusting the judicial system to give them a resolution well founded in the law,” Ward said. “I intend to serve the community with the same steadfast commitment.”
Ward lives on a cattle ranch in Limestone County with her husband, John Ward, who established and owned the Farm House Restaurant in Mexia from 2001 through 2019. Her son, Spencer Thomas, is a graduate of Groesbeck High School (2010) and Baylor University (2015). Spencer and his wife, Jessica, are both accountants in Dallas. John’s son, James Ward, is now owner of the Farm House.
The Ward Family supports numerous local organizations and Amy Thomas Ward currently holds volunteer positions such as Vice President of the CenTex Bar Association, Board Member of the Limestone County Cancer Support Group, Member of the Mexia Women’s Friday Club and Co- Organizer of the Annual Jason Ward Memorial Golf Tournament that has awarded $186,250 to graduating Mexia High School Seniors over the last 20 years. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Mexia.
Other newly elected or reelected public officials sworn in on Sunday were County Judge Carey G. McKinney, District Judge 369th Judicial District Michael Davis, District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, County Court at Law Judge Jeff Doran, District Clerk Teresia Perry Coker, County Clerk Mark C. Staples, County Commissioner Precinct 2 Rashad Q. Mims, County Commissioner Precinct 4 Joey Hill, County Treasurer Tara Lambright Holliday, County Surveyor Gene Russell, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Tammy Lightfoot, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 James Westley, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Gary Thomas.
