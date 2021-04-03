Most of us love to treat ourselves with a specialty drink for our morning, afternoon or “just because” pick-me-up.
Opening April 3, Sips – Drinks & Energy, owned by Richard and Jennifer DeFreece, is Palestine a new place to enjoy a cold, refreshing treat.
“We want to be a positive place for people to enjoy unique and delicious drinks,” Jennifer said. “With three kids, we wanted to create a business that gave us a place to work as a family.”
Drink options are endless, with the menu boasting mixed energy drinks, an array of Bursting Boba or flavored syrup add-ins; as well as a variety of sodas, teas and iced coffees.
Jennifer and her family have spent over a year creating specialty drinks for their menu, but welcome the chance to create any combination you can dream up.
“My husband and I both like unusual things and enjoy making others feel good so we would like for people to experience that every time they come to Sips” she said. “Our company mission statement is ‘Fast, Friendly and Consistent.’”
Each month the beverage business will feature a specialty drink and a sticker, while supplies last. The drink of the month for April is “April Showers.” It has coconut, mango and pineapple flavoring with blueberry bobas, edible glitter and an umbrella to top it off.
The stickers are currently designed by the DeFreece’s youngest daughter, Chloe, but they are inviting local artists of any age to submit designs for future stickers through Facebook Messenger. Winners will receive a free drink. The design can be created around the next month’s theme or it can be Sips themed. The theme for May will be “May Flowers.” The drink will be light pink with rainbow boba.
“We want to be a place than can accommodate everyone in the family, from sugar-free options, energy drinks, caffeine-free flavored drinks, meal replacement fruit or vegetable smoothies, even flavored water, we want everyone in the vehicle to be able to get the drink they want at one place,” Jennifer said.
Each week there will be a variety of special discounts, including Military Monday, Teacher Tuesday, Woof Wednesday, Thrifty Thursday, First Responders Friday, Sample Saturday and Senior Citizen Sunday.
Sips – Drinks & Energy is located at 208 Village St. Hours of operation are currently set at 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.facebook.com/SipsDrinksAndEnergy for more information, nutritional information, daily specials and rewards program.
