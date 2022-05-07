Texas native Matthew McConaughey narrates Deep in the Heart, a visually stunning film about the state’s unique wildlife and natural features. A special viewing of of the film, sponsored by Visit Palestine and Palestine Main Street due to part of the filming having been done at the Trinity River basin, is being held at 8 p.m. June 25 at Pint and Barrel Drafthouse June 25.
The film officially premieres at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, May 12 at the EarthX Film Festival in Dallas, at Strauss Square in the Dallas Arts District, where writer and director Ben Masters of Fin and Fur Films will make a special presentation.
Theaters throughout the state and the East Texas region, including two in Tyler and Longview, begin showing the film June 3.
Two sequences in the film spotlight areas of East Texas.
The crew filmed alligator gar, the state’s largest fish which is millions of years old, at Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area along the Trinity River in Anderson and Freestone counties.
Producer Katy Baldock said the film focuses on the fish's unique spawning tactics, which rely on floods. The fish swim into the flood plains around the river when the waters rise above its banks and the eggs hatch before the waters recede.
"This sequence highlights the importance of healthy flowing rivers to ensure alligator gar continue to have flood waters to spawn in," Baldock said.
The film also highlights the need for forest conservation in a segment that shows biodiversity in the Angelina National Forest and the Big Thicket National Preserve, America's first national preserve and one of the nation's most diverse habitats.
"We filmed in the Angelina National Forest to showcase the regrowth of forests, particularly longleaf pine forests, after the majority of the forests were cut down from logging in the early 1900s," Baldock said.
The family-friendly film features quality cinematography that shows a journey from the peaks of the Guadalupe Mountains in West Texas through the state's aquifers, rivers and bays and deep into the Gulf of Mexico.
Deep in the Heart aims to promote conservation of the state’s remaining wild places, show the connectivity of water and wildlife and draw attention to the importance of conserving the state’s lands on a continental scale.
The National Geographic-style film celebrates what makes Texas unique — its diverse landscapes and remarkable, unique wildlife. The story focuses on conservation and is told through the eyes of a variety of wildlife species, from the blind catfish to the mountain lion.
Another theme is humans’ changing relationship with the natural world and our ability to destroy, conserve and recover wildlife and the habitat on which we mutually depend.
Director and writer Ben Masters is a filmmaker and writer specializing in wildlife and adventure. He directed a documentary titled The River and The Wall in 2019 and produced the film Unbranded in 2015.
Masters studied wildlife biology at Texas A&M University and started Fin and Fur Films in 2015. He has authored two books published by Texas A&M University Press and has written articles for National Geographic and Western Horseman.
Baldock produces the film with Jay Kleberg. Skip Hobbie directs photography and the film's editor is Sam Klatt.
Deep in the Heart features original music by Noah Sorota.
For more information visit www.deepintheheartwildlife.com.
