Corey Fredieu remembers getting haircuts at Johnny Taylor’s barber shop in downtown Frankston. It had a familiar hometown vibe. Taylor knew everyone’s favorite cut, and older gentlemen always stopped by to swap stories.
Though Taylor’s shop closed about 10 years ago, Fredieu and co-owner/wife, Sarah are bringing back the old time charm at In the Cut Barber and Tanning.
Corey cuts hair, while Sarah operates the shop’s tanning beds. Aesthetician Jade McBride offers facials, waxing, eyebrows and eyelash extensions.
The new barber shop is one of five businesses to open on Frankston’s downtown square in the past two years, thanks to Frankston Economic Development Board’s improvements to the look and functionality of sidewalks, street curbs and signage. FEDB also upgraded the public park’s playground and gazebo in the town’s center.
Other new businesses populating the square include Silver Moon Tack & Saddle, Illusions Candles, Windmill Cafè on the Square, Frankston Lodge and the Bank-Quet Room, a special events hall.
The Fredieus have not always owned their own business, however. After graduating from Frankston High School in 1999, Corey worked in construction building houses for 15 years. Sarah, a graduate of Chapel Hill High School, previously worked as a mom and homemaker.
The couple’s other reason for opening the shop at 105 Main St. in Frankston was the desire for a new lifestyle.
“I really wanted to work for myself and make my own hours,” Corey said. “Once I found out that I was actually pretty good at cutting hair, I decided to go to barber school and make it happen.”
The couple moved to Frankston in 2018 and Corey attended barber school in Athens, where he enjoyed learning the old-school ways, like the straight razor shaves now popular with his customers.
“We learned with clippers and shaving, like back in the old times,” Fredieu said. “To me that’s kind of what Frankston is all about.”
Corey said he chose Frankston because he has always felt welcome and supported there.
“This town has always accepted me no matter what,” Corey said. “We feel like this is our home and this is where we want to raise our kids.”
Sarah agrees that Frankston offers a special charm.
“I love it in Frankston,” Sarah said. “I think it’s amazing. When we opened they were supportive of us. It’s a homey feeling to know that we have that support.”
One way the Fredieus are giving back is by recognizing local athletes. Every week, a different Frankston High School senior athlete can come for a free haircut or tanning session, after they sign a sports jersey that will remain hanging in the shop for years to come.
“We try to keep it all about Frankston as much as we can,” Corey said. “We want everyone to have a good experience.”
In the Cut is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Call 903-876-3051 for information.
