Services for Randy Clayton, age 56, of Elkhart, are 10:00a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Rhone Funeral Home with graveside following at 4:00p.m., Leonard Cemetery in Leonard, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m., at Rhone Funeral Home. Visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.