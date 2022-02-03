AUSTIN — Quagga mussels, an invasive species and close relative of the zebra mussel, have been identified in a reservoir in Del Rio near the Texas-Mexico border. It is the first time the mussel has been discovered in Texas, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.
Quagga mussels are deemed an “immediate threat” by the National Invasive Species Information Center as they spread rapidly and can cause damage to boats, equipment and water intake systems potentially increasing costs to hydropower operations and municipal water utilities.
“This detection of invasive quagga mussels is a very unfortunate first for Texas,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species, in a news release. “Quagga mussels are very prolific and can form larger populations that can have greater effects on the lake ecosystem overall, especially in deep lakes.”
The quagga mussels were first discovered in the Amistad Reservoir — which is part of the Rio Grande River — after a sampling taken in June found quagga mussel larva. Larvae were also detected at a second site, Rough Canyon, near Amistad, officials said.
Zebra mussels, which continue to cause issues in Texas waterways, have been detected in 33 Texas lakes across six river basins since it was first introduced in Texas in Lake Texoma in 2009. Quagga mussels, in the same manner as zebra mussels, are often transported to new lakes by boats. To minimize its spread, TPWD said it will continue public education efforts to encourage boaters to take steps to clean, drain and dry their boats as well as decontaminate boats with attached mussels to prevent the spread of these invasive species.
Officials said National Park Service staff will also continue monitoring for quagga mussel larvae as well as juvenile and adult mussels and any future population establishment and will be exploring potential opportunities for containment should a full infestation develop.
"Unfortunately, invasive mussels have now spread to 34 Texas lakes, with 28 fully infested, but there are far more lakes that still haven’t been invaded and are at risk,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries regional director, in the release. “Each boater taking the necessary actions to clean and drain their boat before leaving the lake and allowing compartments and gear to dry completely when they get home can make a big difference in protecting our Texas lakes.”
A status map showing all lakes where invasive mussels have been found in Texas can be viewed here.
