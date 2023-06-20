New Mediterranean restaurant opening in plaza

Authentic Mediterranean food is being served up in the Palestine Plaza at Pita Hut.
Owner Feras Qafaf is eager to provide the community access to Mediterranean culture with food.
Pita Hut is set to officially open Saturday, July 1 at the former location of Sweet Frog.
“We are very excited to be a part of this town and looking forward to helping the community,” Qafaf said.
Qafaf was born and raised in Dallas and was on his way to Houston when he took the wrong exit and ended up in Palestine, where he said he fell in love with the community.
Noticing Palestine didn’t have any restaurants that catered to Mediterranean food lovers, Qafaf said he saw an opportunity to open a restaurant here.
The recipes are from his grandfather who Qafaf said taught him how to cook and it was their relationship that prompted him to pursue a career in the food industry.
According to Qafaf, the new family-owned and operated restaurant’s dishes are made from scratch with high-quality, fresh ingredients, offering a variety of authentic dishes inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the Mediterranean region. The menu features classic dishes like hummus, falafel, eggplant dip rice, salads, dolma, gyros, chicken shawerma and baklava.
Pita Hut guests can also order and enjoy frozen yogurt.
Beyond homemade Mediterranean fare, Qafaf said patrons can also enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere and attentive service. Qafaf said his relatives, including cousins, nieces and nephews will be operating Pita Hut.
Pita Hut is located across from the Palestine High School in the former Sweet Frog location at 1625 S. Loop 256.
Their hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information call 903-729-0140.
