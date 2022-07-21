East Texas Food Bank is helping more than 350 families fight hunger with a fresh produce drop at the First Baptist Church every fourth Wednesday. Families do not have to show proof of residency, need or income level to qualify to receive fresh groceries at this month’s drop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 27.
The mobile pantry distributed more than 20 pounds of produce to 360 to 380 families at the Palestine produce drop in June.
Items given away at the produce drops vary, but the most common items include root vegetables such as potatoes, onions and carrots. Other items are distributed as they become available. The pantry also distributed ground beef at last month’s produce drop due to grant funds.
ETFB offers produce drops at 20 locations in East Texas each month at locations where community partners can provide enough volunteers and a suitable setting for the drive-through delivery.
“Anybody that needs food can just come through and get in line and pick up food,” said Tabitha Johnson, manager of ETFB’s mobile pantry program.
Johnson said she worked with the First Resource Center to determine a location in Palestine that would provide both volunteers and sufficient space for residents to drive through and pick up items.
The goal of the mobile pantry program supplies produce to meet needs in East Texas communities with meal gaps and healthy food. The programs have been well-received since they began in 2020 and continue to be popular this year due to high inflation.
“Produce is the most expensive thing and the last thing people buy,” she said. “So that’s why we bring produce in to hit those gaps. Anybody that needs food can just come through and get in line and pick up food.”
Funding for the mobile program comes primarily from corporations and individuals, while grocery store partners often contribute items as they become available.
Johnson said local food banks such as First Resource Center operate as ETFB partners and receive funding from different sources.
FRC also operates a monthly produce drop at 6:30 a.m. the first Friday of each month at 801 N. Sycamore St., in addition to other income based programs. FRC’s produce drop is also available on a first come, first served basis and is not restricted by income or residency.
For information about volunteering or to find food visit www.easttexasfoodbank.org.
