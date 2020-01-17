The Anderson County Livestock Exchanged opened at noon on Wednesday under new owners and management.
Dr. James Peters began the purchase of the sale barn in December, signing a lease, and held a soft opening for the livestock barn with his staff Wednesday to a crowd of 150 cattle buyers.
State Representative Cody Harris – R. was there for the new owners first sale and enjoyed lunch in the sale barn cafe as well.
“I grew up going to the Elkhart sale barn with my grandaddy,” said Harris. “I’m so glad to see that its new owners are my friends, the Smiths and Olsons, who are genuinely good folks.
“It’s incredible to see their hard work pay off in running through over 425 head and so many customers on their first sale day.
“I hope every cattle raiser in Anderson County will show their support and use the Anderson County Livestock Auction from here on.”
The new owners and their staff plan to be opened every Wednesday for a cattle sale and eventually hold sales for goats and horses.
Peters and his wife purchased a ranch in Elkhart, now known as 8x8 Ranch and followed with the opening of 8x8 Ranch Services, an equipment rental for farmers and ranchers. “We have any type of equipment that you might need in the farming and ranching industry available for rent,” said Peters. “We are open seven days a week.”
The livestock auction is their newest venture. This facility is located on a 22 acre site which includes a covered barn with all of the necessary feeding, testing and space that cattle producers expect.
Additionally, they provide all services needed to market cattle including penning, transportation, pregnancy testing, etc.
They have veterinarians onsite and offer artificial insemination and embryo transfer for cattle.
Brandon Olson is the new general manager and his wife, Portia, is the office manager, both graduates of SFA.
Each head sold will be entered for a drawing. At the end of each month, a ticket will be pulled and that seller will receive $1,000 in cash.
They have also reopened Stockmans Cafe.
The cafe is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9:30, serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. from a buffet as well as the menu, a buffet for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and certified angus beef 20 oz. prime ribeye steaks, aged for 28 days, cooked to order, after 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Their menu features chicken fried steaks, fried fish and shrimp, snow crab, crawfish, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, appetizers, soups, salads, and dessert.
The Anderson County Livestock Exchange is on Highway 287/19 at the intersection of Highway 294 in Elkhart.
For more information, call them at 903-764-1919 or visit their website at www.andersoncountylivestock.com where you can find current market reports posted weekly.
