AUSTIN — A new poll found Texas voters are near evenly split between gubernatorial candidates Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke.
The annual Texas Lyceum Poll surveys Texans on critical issues driving the state. It found that of 969 registered voters polled, about 42% said they planned to vote for Abbott come November, while 40% are in favor of O’Rourke. The remaining 18% said they were unsure.
Both Abbott, who is running for his third term, and O’Rourke handily took nominations for their respective parties following the March primaries. Abbott took 67% of the vote against seven challengers, while O’Rourke took 91% of the vote against four challengers.
The poll did add a caveat that its poll takers were more diverse than the general voting public where 47% of poll takers identified as white while 2020 exit polling data found at least 56% of voters identified as white.
“Despite this, the result continues to find Abbott leading his Democratic challenger, at this, admittedly, very early stage in the contest,” it said.
The poll also found that a majority of Texans are concerned by the increasing cost of living as well as rising prices due to inflation. About 41% of Texans cited economic concern as the most important problem facing the country. In addition, less than one-third of Texans believe their children will be better off economically than they are now.
When it comes to concern about the war in Ukraine, most respondents — 85% — said they are “extremely" or “very concerned” about the situation. The war has played a role in rising costs, exacerbating inflation and energy and gas prices.
“We’ve been hearing anecdotal evidence for months about the impacts of inflation on ordinary Texans and for years about the impact of housing costs,” Texas Lyceum Research Director Joshua Blank said in a statement. “But the 2022 Texas Lyceum poll shows just how widespread these problems really are. And maybe most surprisingly, these problems are not concentrated in any one part of the state, or among any single group.”
