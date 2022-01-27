Roots rock band American Merit is debuting its new EP “Out Here” at The Shelton Gin in Palestine Saturday, Jan. 29.
The concert will begin around 8 p.m.
According to the band’s website, you can “expect loud drums and over driven guitars with a groove.”
Palestine’s own Alex Smith, former front man for The Bigsby’s, is the lead singer and founder of this group.
“We're excited to be at Gin on the Jan. 29 and hope to see some new and old faces,” said Smith. “Personally speaking, the Gin has always treated me like family and I'm looking very forward to next Saturday night."
The band started with Smith and Daniel Lightfoot, of Waco, playing acoustic shows and writing songs. Smith said they met through a mutual relationship with Blacktop Mojo. Then Evan Shepperd (Salado) came in to play drums. Russell McClendon, who was in The Bigsby’s with Smith, joined in on bass. John Laufenberg will be sitting in on keys Jan. 29.
Smith said the band has been playing as a unit for two years.
“We've been building the product by releasing songs throughout the last 14 months,” Smith said.
"The main goal of American Merit is to write and create music, videos, etc.,” Smith said. “The live shows are a happy byproduct. We do weekend long recording sessions throughout the year and release music at random.”
The Shelton Gin is located at 310 E. Crawford St., Palestine.
For more information on American Merit, log onto www.americanmeritband.com.
