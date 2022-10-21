AUSTIN — The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a new rule that prohibits non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies, the agency announced Thursday.
The new rule means those utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills due during such emergencies, including for bills previously due, a news release said.
The rule defines extreme cold weather emergencies as periods beginning when the previous day’s highest temperature in an area did not exceed 28 degrees Fahrenheit and the temperature is predicted to remain at or below that level for the next 24 hours according to the nearest National Weather Service reports. An extreme weather emergency ends on the second business day the temperature exceeds 28 degrees Fahrenheit, it said.
A state rule that prohibits the disconnection of water or sewer utilities during extreme heat already exists. However, officials warn that charges will continue to accrue during non-disconnect events and those payments will still be due.
“The new rules put the health and safety of Texans first during extreme cold weather emergencies,” said Peter Lake, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, in a statement. “This means Texans can focus on their family’s safety during extreme cold and work with their water or sewer utility to make sure they pay their bills in a timely fashion.”
